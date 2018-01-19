FX payments firm to expand in the region through Singapore

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
FLYWIRE, an international payments firm that started in the US by helping international students to pay their school fees easily, has opened its regional headquarters in Singapore.
In the next 12 to 18 months, it hopes to double its current staff count - now at 35 - and
