You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong needs new ways to lure more tech listings: HKEX CEO

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 11:22

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong needs to find new ways to attract so-called new-economy companies to stay competitive, Charles Li, chief executive of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX), told Reuters on Tuesday.

In June, HKEX started a consultation on the launch of a third board that could allow companies to list with dual-class share structures and would target companies in sectors such as the internet and bio-tech.

Public consultation ended last month, with financial industry professionals still divided over the matter.

Some bankers and corporate governance experts have expressed concern that a third board could lower governance standards in the city, which has seen a series of corporate scandals that have rattled investors and battered some stocks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Li said public interest wouldn't be compromised for profitability. "Public interest is number one," he said.

"The key is the market will understand that the bulk of the listing rule regulation is still going to be at the exchange (HKEX) but the SFC will take a proactive role whenever they see fit," he said, referring to the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

The HKEX chief, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Hong Kong, also said he saw a sharp increase in international companies raising capital in Hong Kong since the start of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connect, which allows non-Chinese investors to buy Shenzhen-listed shares via Hong Kong.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

japair.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Transport

Japan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening