HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond for local retail investors

HSBC Global Asset Management on Thursday said it has launched its first dedicated Singapore-dollar (SGD) income bond for retail investors in the Republic.

The minimum investment sum stands at S$1,000, and the bonds may be purchased at any HSBC retail banking branch, a company spokesman told The Business Times.

The HSBC Global Investment Funds Singapore Dollar Income Bond, an Asia-focused fixed income fund, will invest in sectors and countries across the region.

The bond is entirely denominated in, or hedged to the SGD.

The fund will invest at least 50 per cent in SGD-denominated bonds issued by governments, supranational bodies or corporations, while all other investments will be hedged to the SGD, HSBC said.

To enable diversification, it will also invest across a spectrum of countries and sectors that tend to behave differently at different market cycles.

Said South-east Asia CEO of HSBC Global Asset Management, Puneet Chaddha: "We launched the fund because our retail customers want to grow their capital faster than the average savings rate, but in a way that's risk weighted and diversified. This fund gives them access to growth with limited downside exposure."

Separately, investment director of fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, Gregory Suen, said that Asia remains as one of the fastest-growing regions.

Added Mr Suen: "Even among a backdrop of increasing interest rates, we're positive on Asian credit because of the current macro sweet spot. We believe good economic growth in Asia will continue, and we don't expect inflation to significantly pick up."