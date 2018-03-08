You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond for local retail investors

Thu, Mar 08, 2018 - 12:36 PM
UPDATED Thu, Mar 08, 2018 - 3:14 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_HSBC_080318_88.jpg
HSBC Global Asset Management on Thursday said it has launched its first dedicated Singapore-dollar (SGD) income bond for retail investors in the Republic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

HSBC Global Asset Management on Thursday said it has launched its first dedicated Singapore-dollar (SGD) income bond for retail investors in the Republic.

The minimum investment sum stands at S$1,000, and the bonds may be purchased at any HSBC retail banking branch, a company spokesman told The Business Times.

The HSBC Global Investment Funds Singapore Dollar Income Bond, an Asia-focused fixed income fund, will invest in sectors and countries across the region.

The bond is entirely denominated in, or hedged to the SGD.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fund will invest at least 50 per cent in SGD-denominated bonds issued by governments, supranational bodies or corporations, while all other investments will be hedged to the SGD, HSBC said.

To enable diversification, it will also invest across a spectrum of countries and sectors that tend to behave differently at different market cycles.

Said South-east Asia CEO of HSBC Global Asset Management, Puneet Chaddha: "We launched the fund because our retail customers want to grow their capital faster than the average savings rate, but in a way that's risk weighted and diversified. This fund gives them access to growth with limited downside exposure."

Separately, investment director of fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, Gregory Suen, said that Asia remains as one of the fastest-growing regions.

Added Mr Suen: "Even among a backdrop of increasing interest rates, we're positive on Asian credit because of the current macro sweet spot. We believe good economic growth in Asia will continue, and we don't expect inflation to significantly pick up."

Banking & Finance

BOJ should focus on equities, not inflation

Super rich Indians' love of equities dwarfs rest of the world

GIC-backed Bandhan Bank's Indian IPO to raise up to 44.73b rupees

BlackRock worries about China trade tensions as Asia funds brace

Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hack

US dollar draws relief from White House raising chance of tariff exemptions, euro awaits

Editor's Choice

BP_SGmaritime_080318_5.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Transport

Singapore Budget 2018: Maritime industry gets S$100m more to push for automated, digital future

BP_MAS_080318_8.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out new measures to tackle mass movements of financial advisers

BT_20180308_LMXIPO8_3341196.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit cornerstone investors include JD.com and YCH boss

Most Read

1 Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution
2 Asia's biggest currency run in two decades may be about to end
3 SixCapital applies for liquidation; investors, creditors owed more than US$143m
4 Singapore Budget 2018: Patients who buy new riders for Integrated Shield Plans will have to pay 5% of hospital bills
5 Stocks, US dollar tumble after Trump's economic adviser Cohn steps down
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

salt bae.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT

BP_HDB_080318_63.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices fell 0.6% in February but number sold rose 9.6%

Mar 8, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks enter afternoon session higher; STI up 0.77%

Mar 8, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: Creative shares down 15%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening