You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India central bank chief says state bank recap to be supplemented by reforms

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 11:28 PM

[MUMBAI] Stronger state-run banks will get priority in India's more than US$32 billion plan to recapitalise the lenders, central bank chief Urjit Patel said on Thursday, adding the programme will accompany broader reforms.

Twenty-one lenders, majority owned by the government, account for more than two thirds of the nation's banking assets. The lenders also account for the bulk of the record US$147 billion soured assets in the sector after years of profligate lending, and are a major factor choking new lending.

In October, the government outlined a 2.11 trillion rupee (S$44.1 billion) recapitalisation plan for state lenders, with 1.35 trillion rupees of it to be financed via recapitalisation bonds that the banks themselves will subscribe to. The banks are also required to raise about 580 billion rupees by selling shares to external investors.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Patel said the central bank was working with the financial services department to determine for each bank the amount of recapitalisation bonds to be placed on its balance sheet and also the amount of external fund-raising.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Recapitalisation bonds will be front-loaded for banks that have managed their balance sheet strength more prudently and can use the injected capital to lend besides providing for legacy asset losses," Mr Patel said after the RBI kept its key policy rate unchanged.

Mr Patel warned the other banks would receive government equity contribution based on their "resolve and progress" towards reforms in a significant and timebound manner and become "slim and trim" by implementing better-focused strategies and selling non-core assets.

The financial services department would release details of the package in coming days, Mr Patel said, adding it would ensure that mistakes are not repeated.

"This will be a reform and recap package and not just a recap package so as to ensure that this money is used to strengthen public sector bank balance sheets, and that we don't sow the seeds of the next boom and bust cycle of lending."

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin defies bubble fears and smashes US$12,000, hits new record

Russia-Japan Investment Fund makes first investments of 10b roubles

ECB is right to get tough on bad loans

Aberdeen, Pictet hunt bargains among China's battered bonds

Hopu Investments raising US$2.5b fund to tap demand for China exposure: sources

Banker pay will probably fall when robots take over: Nordea

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
3 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

jervois.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

JK_generics6.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening