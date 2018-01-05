India seeks approval to issue 800b rupees bank recap bonds

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
New Delhi
INDIA'S finance ministry sought parliamentary approval to issue about 800 billion rupees (S$16.8 billion) of bank recapitalisation bonds before the end of the current fiscal year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration expects to sell the bonds by March 31 as part
