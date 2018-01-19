You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia signals no more rate cuts as inflation risks rise

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 3:03 PM

2017-12-11T051613Z_505185136_RC1B2A319CD0_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RATES.JPG
Indonesia's central bank signalled the end of monetary policy easing as it focuses on inflation risks, such as rising food and oil costs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank signalled the end of monetary policy easing as it focuses on inflation risks, such as rising food and oil costs.

After keeping the benchmark interest rate at 4.25 per cent - as forecast by all 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg - Assistant Governor Dody Budi Waluyo indicated there's limited room for rate cuts after eight reductions in the past two years.

"The monetary stance remains neutral," he said in Jakarta on Thursday. "We will bring inflation to meet the target of 3.5 per cent. Future risks remain, but we see the window for cutting rates is closing."

Economists are split on whether Bank Indonesia will cut, hold or raise interest rates this year. The bank has been on hold since October, and while it's still concerned by lacklustre credit demand and economic growth that's stuck at about 5 per cent, it's guarding now against higher inflation - in particular rising food costs, with rice gaining 6.1 per cent in the past two months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The central bank sees inflation as a risk in 2018, but forecast it will remain within the target band of 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict inflation will average 3.8 per cent this year and next, the same pace as in 2017. Consumer prices rose 3.6 per cent in December from a year earlier.

To spur credit growth, which was at 7.5 per cent in November, the central bank lowered the amount of deposits that lenders must hold as reserves on a daily basis to 4.5 per cent from 5 per cent. Banks will still be required to maintain an average reserve ratio of at least 6.5 per cent over a two-week period. 

David Sumual, chief economist at PT Bank Central Asia in Jakarta, said the impact of the changes to the reserve ratio requirement will probably be muted.

"It will not help much in boosting the credit as long as the demand for credit is still shallow," he said. "It will only give flexibility for the banks in managing liquidity - strengthening their liquidity management - from a short-term horizon to a longer one."

The central bank expects loan growth to pick up this year to 10 per cent to 12 per cent, while the economy will improve, supported by a pick-up in household consumption and stronger exports, Mr Waluyo said.

Frederico Gil Sander, the World Bank's chief economist for Indonesia, said the challenge for the central bank was to improve the transmission of monetary policy, since lower interest rates haven't boosted credit demand.

"We do think that the monetary policy stance is adequate," he said in an interview in Jakarta on Friday. It's been important for Bank Indonesia to focus on the transmission mechanism "rather than necessarily the policy rate," he said.

Other key points from the monetary policy statement: Growth estimate for 2018 maintained at 5.1 per cent to 5.5 per cent; daily minimum primary reserve ratio for Islamic lenders set at 3 per cent with two-week average of at least 5 per cent; the rupiah rose 0.4 per cent to 13,297 per dollar as at 1.15pm in Jakarta; and the currency has gained more than 2 per cent this month, among the best performers in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

Rajiv Shah leaves BNP Paribas for Goldman Sachs

Japan dumping treasuries puts spotlight on Euro-area debt

Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Indonesian island of Bali

Cryan says Deutsche Bank in 'third phase' of turnaround plan

UBS strategy update seen due by investors after four-year hiatus

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 19, 2018
Real Estate

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening