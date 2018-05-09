You are here

Investment Management Association of Singapore names new chief

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 10:24 AM
THE Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Carmen Wee as chief executive. This follows the retirement of Michael Lim, who will be stepping down at the end of June 2018.

Ms Wee is a veteran of the Singapore investment management industry. Between 2008 and 2012, she was head of sales for Asia at Natixis Global Asset Management. She was also previously senior vice-president, head of distribution, South Asia, investment management division at Lehman Brothers; and director, marketing and client services – institutions at DBS Asset Management. 

Before moving into the investment management industry, she was a deputy director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where she led initiatives to encourage the development of both the debt markets and fund management industry in Singapore following the Asian Financial Crisis. More recently, she has held the position of director, head of career services at NUS Business School, and has run various initiatives in the healthcare and leadership sectors.

Her appointment follows a rigorous executive search process overseen by IMAS chairman Nicholas Hadow. Ms Wee will be joining IMAS in June to allow for a smooth transition. 

Mr Hadow also thanked Mr Lim's  contribution at IMAS, saying he has been "instrumental" in building a strong reputation for the IMAS as well as Singapore’s fund management sector during a challenging time for the global industry. 

The IMAS is a representative body of investment managers spearheading the development of the industry in Singapore. It also serves as a forum for members in discussions as well as a collective voice where representation is needed on behalf of the investment management industry. It also facilitates training for its members, and helps in investor education.

