Italian banks avoid meltdown, reining in systemic risk

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Milan
NOW that worries over Italian banks suffering a meltdown have subsided, lenders need to persuade investors that they can make money.
Both optimistic buyers and more sceptical investors, gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum, agree that momentum
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal