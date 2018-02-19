You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's Mizuho sees pickup in US M&A lending after tax cut

Mon, Feb 19, 2018 - 7:07 AM

BP_Mizuho_190218_18.jpg
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc sees a pickup in overseas lending after a slowdown last year in the United States, where a recently enacted corporate tax cut is widely expected to spur mergers and acquisitions (M&As).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc sees a pickup in overseas lending after a slowdown last year in the United States, where a recently enacted corporate tax cut is widely expected to spur mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Major Japanese banks are placing increased emphasis on lending abroad, particularly in busy M&A markets such as the US, as they seek more means of growth while their domestic lending businesses suffer persistently low interest rates.

"We expect companies that become cash-rich from the tax cut to accelerate acquisitions," said Akira Sugano, head of overseas business at Japan's third-biggest bank by market value. "There are actually companies planning such moves among our clients." Mizuho is already working with US clients to provide finance for billion-dollar deals, Mr Sugano said.

Mizuho has made acquisition finance for blue-chip firms one of the core businesses of its overseas operations. It plans to provide bridge loans - or short-term funds - to firms needing to arrange large finance quickly and secretly, after which it aims to win business when clients switch to more permanent funding such as through sales of bonds and shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But a slowdown in US deals led to weak growth in overseas lending last year. Sugano attributed the slowdown to big firms delaying M&As until there was certainty regarding the corporate income tax rate, which was cut to 21 per cent from 35 per cent.

"The tax cut would change companies' cash flows, which would have an impact on the value of acquisition targets, making both buyers and sellers wait," he said. "We are seeing recovery in M&A activity since the cut became certain in late December."

Mizuho's outstanding overseas loans grew just 1.3 per cent to US$204 billion in April-September, compared with 9.3 per cent and 14 per cent in the corresponding periods of the previous two years.

Overseas net interest income - or profit from lending - was 83.5 billion yen (S$1.03 billion) in the period, compared with domestic net interest income of 252.3 billion yen.

On Mizuho's own M&A strategy, Mr Sugano said his bank might take a different approach to Japanese peers when expanding in Asia's emerging economies.

Bigger lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc have bought into Indonesian banks and are seeking to turn their interests into majority stakes.

"We've also been following opportunities in the past five, six years but haven't done any deals. Why? Because they are expensive," Mr Sugano said.

"We've been thinking about the acquisition of a local bank, but now think there could be another means of market entry," he said. "One idea is to team up with a local big business and provide (financial services) using digital technology."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Dubai's biggest bank to plan March bid for Sberbank Unit

US dollar finds footing after steep fall, holds above 3-year lows

Goldman sees US interest cost surge on rising yields, deficit

SoftBank's IPO plan raises doubts on US$33b bond guarantees

The US$1.8b Indian bank fraud that went unnoticed

SGX to roll out Nifty successor products before August

Editor's Choice

BT_20180219_HHPSA19_3313676.jpg
Feb 19, 2018
Transport

PSA 'to launch tender for driverless vehicles this year'

BP_CBD_190218_5.jpg
Feb 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Economists expect bumper surplus

BT_20180219_MREARNINGS19_3313846.jpg
Feb 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Earnings season sweetened by dividend highs

Most Read

1 StarHub CEO buys S$518,000 worth of shares as stock falls to 6-month low
2 Banks replaced with blockchain at international food program
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, SGX, Sembcorp Industries, IndoAgri
4 Morgan Stanley is dropping some wealth customers overseas
5 Singapore Budget 2018: Economists expect bumper surplus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGtax_150218_11.jpg
Feb 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore must prepare for 3 major shifts - economy, technology, ageing

2017-06-29T043153Z_1850360360_RC13F44BF700_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK.JPG
Feb 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Foreign worker levy rates for marine shipyard, process sectors unchanged

Feb 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: S$800m over three years set aside for industry grants

alfchern-jurongisland-0515.jpg
Feb 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore to slap carbon tax from 2019, to collect revenue of S$1b in first 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening