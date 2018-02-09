You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Jim Rogers says next bear market will be worst in his life

Fri, Feb 09, 2018 - 4:52 PM

323717480_0-9.jpg
Jim Rogers, 75, says the next bear market in stocks will be more catastrophic than any other market downturn that he's lived through.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] Jim Rogers, 75, says the next bear market in stocks will be more catastrophic than any other market downturn that he's lived through.

The veteran investor says that's because even more debt has accumulated in the global economy since the financial crisis, especially in the US.

While Mr Rogers isn't saying that stocks are poised to enter bear territory now - or making any claim to know when they will - he says he's not surprised that US equities resumed their selloff Thursday and he expects the rout to continue.

"When we have a bear market again, and we are going to have a bear market again, it will be the worst in our lifetime," Mr Rogers, the chairman of Rogers Holdings Inc, said in a phone interview. "Debt is everywhere, and it's much, much higher now."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plunge in equity markets resumed Thursday, as the S&P 500 Index sank 3.8 per cent, taking its rout since a Jan 26 record past 10 per cent and meeting the accepted definition of a correction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points, while the losses continued in early Asian trading Friday as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped as much as 3.5 per cent.

Mr Rogers has seen severe bear markets before. Even this century, the Dow plunged more than 50 per cent during the financial crisis, from a peak in October 2007 through a low in March 2009. It sank 38 per cent from its high during the IT bubble in 2000 through a low in 2002.

"Jim has been talking about severe corrections since I started in business over 30 years ago," said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd President Mike Evans, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker. "So I'm sure he'll be right at some point."

Mr Rogers predicts the stock market will experience jitters until the Federal Reserve increases borrowing costs. That, he says, will be the point when stocks go up again. He said he'll buy an agriculture index today, reiterating his view that prices of such commodities have been depressed for some time.

"I'm very bad in market timing," Mr Rogers said. "But maybe there will be continued sloppiness until March when they raise interest rates, and it looks like the market will rally."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Ex-Credit Suisse banker found guilty as fraud tops 143m Swiss francs

China's HNA reverses buying binge with US$4b selling spree

New business insurance premiums hit all time high of S$4.09b in 2017: LIA

New raids on Japan crypto exchanges after Coincheck hack

DBS gifts staff limited edition jewellery to mark golden jubilee

Everything's a sell in China After US$828b equity rout

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_090218_2.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares soar on S$1.20 dividend pledge and record earnings

Desmond Lee (Second Minister for National Development).jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Real Estate

Plans afoot to help firms raise skills and embrace innovation

BT_20180209_GCCAPITAL9_3302922.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

B Capital raises US$360m to invest in tech-enabled small businesses

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
3 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
4 Brokers' take: Singtel results in line with expectations; RHB upgrades stock to 'buy'
5 Stocks to watch: DBS, Singtel, Singhaiyi, Perennial, First Sponsor, RE&S, Neo Group, mm2 Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BOE 19321435 .jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian markets shaken again by Bank of England's hawkish tone

3_DBS 50th_Sparks collection.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Yorkshine Holdings says former CEO withheld records, books; police report filed

Feb 9, 2018
Transport

Singapore Airshow 2018 sees 10% increase in trade visitors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening