You are here
JPMorgan ordered to pay damages for axing whistleblower
Ex-staffer raised questions about bank's sales tactics, investment products
New York
JPMORGAN Chase inappropriately retaliated against a former employee who raised questions about the bank's sales tactics and investment products, the US Labor Department found.
The bank was ordered to pay back wages and damages to the employee, Johnny Burris, a former
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg