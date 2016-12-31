You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysia's CIMB Group to sell stake in China's Bank of Yingkou

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 19:22

14-34033819 - 24_02_2015 - snmergers.jpg
Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has agreed to sell its 18.21 per cent stake in China's Bank of Yingkou Co Ltd to investment holding company Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development Co Ltd.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has agreed to sell its 18.21 per cent stake in China's Bank of Yingkou Co Ltd to investment holding company Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development Co Ltd.

The stake is valued at 972 million ringgit (S$314.39 million), according to a statement from CIMB Group, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets. The all-cash deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in 2017.

"Capital requirements for minority investments in other banks such as this has continued to increase, so much so that in time, the returns threshold required to justify this investment will be too high," CIMB Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said in the statement.

The disposal was in line with the bank's operating and capital targets, he added.

CIMB Group last month posted a 26.9 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter on cost-cutting measures, flagging stronger loan growth in the months ahead.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening