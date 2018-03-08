You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS sets out measures for large-scale movements in financial advisory industry

Wed, Mar 07, 2018 - 7:29 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday proposed four measures to address the large-scale movement of financial advisory (FA) representatives from one FA firm to another.

It is also calling for a public consultation, after which it will then be decided if these measures might eventually become regulations.

"We'll see what the response is. We haven't decided. This is what we think the industry should do. It's co-created with the industry and we'll see," Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director (Financial Supervision), MAS, told The Business Times on the sidelines of the Life Insurance Association's annual luncheon.

The first proposed measure recommends that first-year sales target tied to sign-on incentives should not be higher than the representative's average annual sales in the preceding three years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Sales targets for subsequent years should be set at a reasonable level based on the representatives' past performance, and would be subject to supervisory review by MAS," the central bank said.

The measure aims to reduce the risk of representatives engaging in aggressive sales tactics to meet inflated sales targets.

The second measure suggests that sign-on incentives be spread over a minimum period of six years. The first year payment should be capped at 50 per cent of the representative's average annual remuneration in the preceding three years.

The remaining sign-on incentives are to be spread evenly over the next five or more years.

The third measure proposes that FA firms be required to claw back the representative's sign-on incentives if the percentage of insurance policies serviced by the representative at his previous FA firm and which remain in force falls below a threshold of between 75 per cent and 85 per cent two years after the representative's departure.

The last measure states that FA firms will be required to undertake enhanced monitoring of their newly-hired representatives' sales transactions for a minimum period of two years. This includes appointing an independent external party to conduct customer call-backs to verify that the sales and advisory process has been properly conducted.

The public consultation will end on April 9.

In the second half of last year, a total of about 300 agents from Great Eastern moved to rival AIA's newly set-up FA arm, AIA Financial Advisers, in what was seen as the biggest migration in recent years.

Sources told BT in September that many of the agents are under the Chuan group that was reputed to be productive.

Banking & Finance

Investment banking in crosshairs as Iceland explores limits

SixCapital applies for liquidation; investors, creditors owed more than US$143m

SocGen appoints new head of debt capital markets for Asia-Pacific

Bezos tops Forbes world's rich list, beating Gates

Australian dollar unsettled by trade fears, soft GDP data

Stocks, US dollar tumble after Trump's economic adviser Cohn steps down

Editor's Choice

2017-07-14T02033 reuters.JPG
Mar 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek should flag suspicions in accounts of portfolio firms

file6va2 afp.jpg
Mar 7, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Built-environment sector to get leg-up from research funds and Build.SG office

Mar 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Yoma makes push into Myanmar's financial services market

Most Read

1 Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution
2 Hot stock: Creative Technology shares hit decade high
3 Asia's biggest currency run in two decades may be about to end
4 SixCapital applies for liquidation; investors, creditors owed more than US$143m
5 Noble Group paid co-CEO US$20m as company lost billions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hosp.jpg
Mar 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Patients who buy new riders for Integrated Shield Plans will have to pay 5% of hospital bills

hosp.jpg
Mar 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6 ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Mar 7, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Transport

Singapore Budget 2018: Implementing airport levy now avoids large spikes later on: Ng Chee Meng

file6u ST PHOTO KUA CHEE SIONG.jpg
Mar 7, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Transport

Singapore Budget 2018: Mandatory registration of e-scooters from second half of 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening