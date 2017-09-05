You are here

Nasdaq to buy eVestment for US$705m

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 21:44

nasdaq.jpg
Nasdaq said it would fund the deal with debt and cash on hand. PHOTO:REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it would buy cloud-based analytics provider eVestment Alliance LLC for US$705 million.

Nasdaq said it would fund the deal with debt and cash on hand.

Evestment helps institutional investors monitor industry trends and make investment decisions.

REUTERS

