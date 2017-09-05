Nasdaq to buy eVestment for US$705m

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[NEW YORK] US exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it would buy cloud-based analytics provider eVestment Alliance LLC for US$705 million.
Nasdaq said it would fund the deal with debt and cash on hand.
Evestment helps institutional investors monitor industry trends and make investment decisions.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal