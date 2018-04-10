You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
COMMENTARY

New Deutsche Bank chief's mission looks like more Deutsche, less bank

Reducing its global footprint seems pretty much inevitable; a smaller US presence is also on the cards
Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180410_YPDEUTSCHE10_3386882.jpg
New boss Christian Sewing is a company lifer. He hails from the consumer rather than investment- banking side of the business.
PHOTO: AFP

London

DEUTSCHE Bank's near-farce of a CEO search, which saw the lender trying to lure glamorous outsiders, has ended with the "safety-first" candidate.

New boss Christian Sewing is a company lifer. He hails from the consumer rather than investment-banking side of the business. His most recent win was getting employees on board with deep job cuts, which gives a flavour of what might be next for Deutsche Bank's traders.

Marcus Schenck, deputy CEO and co-head of the investment bank, is off - presumably because he could see the writing on the wall. The decision marks an end of an era in terms of culture, and one that will probably please politicians and regulators.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's a defeat for the global ambitions of the hard-charging risk-takers who have run Germany's No 1 bank for the past two decades, from Josef Ackermann to Anshu Jain.

Most recently, John Cryan, who made serious efforts to halt excessive pay and risk-taking and shrink the lender to health, was unable to rally the institution behind him.

But this isn't a victory for shareholders yet. Reviving Deutsche Bank still requires even deeper cuts to staff and pay, upgrades to its creaky technology, and hard decisions on which businesses to let go - particularly in the US. All of these come at a cost - profits and prestige will probably take a further hit.

If Mr Cryan couldn't pull this off, how can Mr Sewing? Years of strategic about-turns and losses have left deep scars. Last year's results showed a bank whose core businesses were barely making a profit, even after a big capital-raising designed to restore confidence.

The "flow monster" trading arm's best days are probably behind it, with cost cuts failing to keep pace with revenue declines. Even the private and commercial bank, where Sewing has been co-head, is suffering from a home market where too many banks duke it out for too little profit.

The division's costs ate up 94 per cent of revenue, which is bleak indeed.

The response is likely more Deutsche, less Bank. Reducing its global footprint seems pretty much inevitable. A smaller US presence is on the cards, and prioritising Germany and Europe will no doubt keep stakeholders like the government and voters happy.

Plans to ramp up lending to small- and mid-sized companies, while pruning the number of bank branches, should hopefully improve the commercial bank's returns.

But how much freedom will Mr Sewing have to apply the scalpel to Deutsche's trading operations? The last time a retail banker took over a big investment-banking brand in Europe, it didn't end well: Antony Jenkins was ousted after three years at Barclays plc and replaced by Wall Street veteran Jes Staley.

It's not clear how deep Mr Sewing's institutional support runs. Chairman Paul Achleitner and the board have dithered just as much as anyone else over Deutsche Bank's ambitions, as evidenced by the investment bankers initially approached to take over from Mr Cryan.

Deutsche Bank has been the cheapest European bank in its peer group for some time. Investors will probably find the new face at the top an acceptable and low-risk one: the lender's shares jumped as much 4.7 per cent on Monday. But that isn't grounds to be optimistic that this change will lead to revival in the near-term. BLOOMBERG

  • This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.The writer is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering finance and markets. He previously worked at Reuters and Forbes

Banking & Finance

Goldman leads banks in setting up periodic auction service

UK watchdog to publish review of cryptocurrencies

Islamic scholars debate if cryptos meet sharia rules

Eurozone govt bond yields down on economic worries

ECB weighs emergency cash injections to smooth bank rescues

Iranian rial hits record low; dealers stop trading dollar, euro

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening