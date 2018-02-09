You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New raids on Japan crypto exchanges after Coincheck hack

Fri, Feb 09, 2018 - 1:28 PM

BP_COINCHECK_090218_72.jpg
The hack of Coincheck was one of the largest of its kind, and prompted authorities to search the firm's offices last week, after slapping it with an administrative order.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japan said on Friday it had carried out raids on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges following a massive hack that saw thieves steal US$530 million in virtual currency.

The hack of Coincheck was one of the largest of its kind, and prompted authorities to search the firm's offices last week, after slapping it with an administrative order.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday those raids were now being expanded.

"We have started to raid several virtual currency exchanges," he told reporters, adding that the raids were intended to "examine their internal governance structure".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aso, also the minister in charge of financial services, has admitted that the government "needs to strengthen our supervision" of virtual currency exchanges.

Japanese officials have suggested Coincheck lacked proper security measures, making itself vulnerable to theft.

In the wake of the theft, the country's Financial Services Agency instructed more than a dozen local exchanges to submit reports on their efforts to monitor systemic risks.

Thieves syphoned away 523 million units of the cryptocurrency NEM from Coincheck during the January 26 hack, exceeding the US$480 million in virtually currency stolen in 2014 from another Japanese exchange, MtGox.

That hack prompted Japan to issue new regulations, requiring exchanges to obtain a licence from the FSA, but Coincheck was allowed to continue operating while the agency was reviewing its application.

The firm has said it will reimburse customers who lost money in the hack, which is still being investigated by local authorities.

Reports in Japan's media in recent days have suggested hackers may have accessed the firm from abroad.

The Yomiuri Shimbun earlier this week cited unnamed police sources as saying Coincheck was repeatedly accessed illegally through servers in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands in the days before it was hit.

And the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Friday that part of the stolen cryptocurrency was sent to an exchange in New Zealand called Cryptopia.

Cryptopia offers a platform for trading various virtual currencies including bitcoin, according to its website.

In recent weeks, regulators around the world have discussed or begun imposing new restrictions on virtual currencies.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Ex-Credit Suisse banker found guilty as fraud tops 143m Swiss francs

China's HNA reverses buying binge with US$4b selling spree

Jim Rogers says next bear market will be worst in his life

New business insurance premiums hit all time high of S$4.09b in 2017: LIA

DBS gifts staff limited edition jewellery to mark golden jubilee

Everything's a sell in China After US$828b equity rout

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_090218_2.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares soar on S$1.20 dividend pledge and record earnings

Desmond Lee (Second Minister for National Development).jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Real Estate

Plans afoot to help firms raise skills and embrace innovation

BT_20180209_GCCAPITAL9_3302922.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

B Capital raises US$360m to invest in tech-enabled small businesses

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
3 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
4 Brokers' take: Singtel results in line with expectations; RHB upgrades stock to 'buy'
5 Stocks to watch: DBS, Singtel, Singhaiyi, Perennial, First Sponsor, RE&S, Neo Group, mm2 Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BOE 19321435 .jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian markets shaken again by Bank of England's hawkish tone

3_DBS 50th_Sparks collection.jpg
Feb 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Yorkshine Holdings says former CEO withheld records, books; police report filed

Feb 9, 2018
Transport

Singapore Airshow 2018 sees 10% increase in trade visitors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening