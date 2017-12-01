You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nippon Life to buy 25% of US asset manager TCW from Carlyle

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 4:28 PM

[TOKYO] Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan's biggest private sector life insurer, has agreed to buy 24.75 per cent of US investment firm TCW Group from US asset manager Carlyle Group LP, the three companies said on Friday.

The three did not disclose terms of the deal in a joint statement, but a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the insurer will pay about 55 billion yen (S$660.62 million). Nippon Life declined to comment on price when contacted by Reuters.

The deal is part of broader push by Nippon Life and other Japanese financial institutions to build scale in asset management, which they see as a promising growth-driver amid persistently low interest rates and stricter capital regulations at home.

In the statement, Nippon Life said the transaction is scheduled to close by the end of this month, pending regulatory approval.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TCW provides products in fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. It had US$191.6 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2016, with a little over 80 per cent in US bonds.

Well-known bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach was a former TCW employee before setting up rival DoubleLine Capital LP.

After Nippon Life's investment, Carlyle will retain 31.2 per cent of TCW, whose management and staff will hold 44.1 per cent. Nippon Life said it will have two board seats.

Japanese insurers and banks have been expressing interest in buying overseas asset managers. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has said it is ready to spend up to one trillion yen in acquisitions.

Yet many officials at Japanese companies acknowledge difficulties in asset management deals, with retention of fund managers the biggest challenge after ownership change.

"It's risky to buy asset management companies outright. What happens if fund managers leave after acquiring control," said a president of a major banking group, who declined to be identified.

"We'd be best starting with a minority stake and building it up after we gain the trust of key staff," the executive said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sterling gets brief boost from strong UK manufacturing data

Barclays announces final sale of stake in Barclays Africa

RBS to shut 259 more branches amid shift to digital banking

"You're right: We're a threat," British Labour leader warns Morgan Stanley

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices

RBS axes further 259 British branches as expands e-banking

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening