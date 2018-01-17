You are here

NTUC Income unveils first-in-Singapore digital portal for Integrated Shield Plans

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 2:32 PM
NTUC Income has launched a portal that allows customers to digitally purchase an Integrated Shield Plan - in what is believed to be the first such portal in Singapore.

The insurance company said on Wednesday that the new portal (healthinsurance.income.com.sg) will offer "heightened accessibility, convenience and speed" in which an Integrated Shield Plan can be purchased, claimed and managed.

It noted that previously, much of the fact-finding, decision-making and purchasing of Integrated Shield Plans can only be made offline.

"Those interested in taking out an Integrated Shield Plan can obtain a quote online, but will still require an insurance adviser to follow up with them based on the initial information submitted to complete the purchase."

New customers with no pre-existing health conditions will enjoy instant approval and coverage within five to 10 minutes of the application.

Claiming a pre and post-hospitalisation bill can also be completed in seconds by submitting a photo of the bill to the online portal, eliminating the hassle of paper submissions.

