You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

R3, UK regulator and banks team up on blockchain-based mortgage reporting

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 16:13

[NEW YORK] New York-based software company R3 CEV has partnered with Britain's financial watchdog and two large banks to develop a blockchain-based application to improve the regulatory reporting of mortgage transactions.

R3 said on Tuesday that it had developed a prototype of the system together with the Financial Conduct Authority, the Royal Bank of Scotland Group and another global bank which did not wish to be named.

The system, which was built using R3's blockchain called Corda, enables banks to generate automated delivery receipts for the regulator each time a mortgage is booked. The organisations hope that it can reduce the cost of the process and the risk of error.

R3 leads a consortium of about 80 financial institutions aimed at building blockchain based technology for the finance industry. Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, is a member of the consortium.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Blockchain, which first came to prominence as the system underpinning crypto currency bitcoin, is a shared record of data maintained by a network of computers on the internet that can be accessed by all authorised parties.

Financial institutions have been investing in its development in the hopes that it can help reduce their back office costs and complexity.

Proponents of the technology suggest that it is ideally suited for simplifying record-keeping.

The FCA prototype "can give the regulator a new tool capable of overseeing mortgage activity much more quickly and efficiently than before whilst greatly reducing data inconsistencies," Richard Crook, head of emerging technology at RBS, said in a statement.

It could also reduce the amount of work required by the regulator when processing reports that are typically sent in variety of formats, Steve Hey man, a project lead at R3, said in an interview.

Participants in the project will continue to work toward a live testing phase, which is expected to involve other lenders and regulatory bodies, R3 said.

Regulators across the world are looking to increase their use of innovative financial technology to become more efficient.

The FCA has been leading the way globally on this initiative, having launched a dedicated division almost three years ago.

Launched in 2015, R3 raised US$107 million in May from companies including Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings, HSBC Holdings, Intel and Temasek Holdings.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China's banks are leading globalisation charge, McKinsey says

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO

Indian banks need US$65b capital to meet Basel rules by March 2019: Fitch

Yuan eases, weaker fixing raises doubt over firming trend

Australian regulator 'not scared' of taking on any entity, says banks very powerful

Australia, NZ dollars fall again as greenback rebounds on Irma relief

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

shopping.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

bp_najib_120917_75.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Security, not scandal, on agenda for Trump, Malaysia's Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening