RBI betting on India investment turnaround

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Mumbai
THE Indian central bank is betting that benchmark interest rates at seven-year lows and the government's recent move to inject a record US$32 billion into struggling state lenders will be enough to revive private investment from a six-year slowdown.
Governor Urjit Patel kept
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo