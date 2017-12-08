You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RBS CEO says US settlement could slip into next year

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 7:42 PM

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland's chances of reaching a deal this year with the US Department of Justice over its mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities are "diminishing", its chief executive said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Ross McEwan had said several times this year he expected to reach a settlement in 2017, a key step in allowing the bank to return to full-year profit in 2018. Analysts have estimated the bank could pay up to US$12 billion to settle the case.

"There are diminishing chances we settle in the year," Mr McEwan said in the interview.

RBS had no further comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr McEwan has been trying to clean up RBS's balance sheet and end an array of legal cases so the UK government can sell the more than 70 per cent stake in the bank it obtained via a £46 billion (S$83.9 billion) bailout during the financial crisis.

The case with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is the last major such problem remaining, after RBS in July paid the US Federal Housing Finance Agency US$5.5 billion to settle similar claims.

RBS has not made an annual profit since 2007. It has forecast it will in 2018, contingent on settling with the DoJ.

If the deal is delayed into 2018, as is now likely, it could jeopardise the bank's plan to return to profit at a time when Britain's government is preparing to offload its stake in RBS.

Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said he expected the bank will need to make an additional provision US$2.5 billion to cover the settlement. If shifted into 2018, that would wipe out much of the £3.2 billion of profit the bank is forecast to make, he continued.

However he added that if the bank got some certainty on the figure it could still make the provision before its full-year results on Feb 23. The bank already has US$3.1 billion set aside.

Talks with the DoJ initially stalled due to staffing changes in the US government following the election of President Donald Trump.

Mr McEwan said there had been no substantial discussions with the department when reporting the bank's third quarter results in October, but that he remained hopeful of settling this year and some preliminary conversations had taken place.

This had seemed optimistic to some. Mr Dickerson said most market participants had been expecting a settlement some time between now and the first half of 2018.

"It would be positive if this deal could be settled within that timeframe from the standpoint of returning capital to shareholders," he said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading

Executives arrested as Hong Kong steps up 'Enigma Network' probe

Australian dollar propped up by strong China data; NZ$ range bound

China's HNA pushes back against liquidity concerns, won't sell assets "blindly"

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed discuss suing Manila bank for heist damages

JPMorgan's Dimon taking customer pricing hints from Amazon

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening