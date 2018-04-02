You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Regulation failure poses the greatest risk to financial systems

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 9:22 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

FAILURE of regulation poses the greatest risk to financial systems, while cooperation among regulators would help to mitigate risks, said Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Regulators fail not because they are incompetent, negligent or stupid but for reasons beyond their control, said the former central banker on Monday at a debate on balancing opportunities and risk for finance.

Arguing passionately for his case, Mr Subbarao said regulators have to manage the tension of fostering innovation and preserving financial stability. But if they come down hard on safety, they forgo the benefits of innovation, he said.

"Regulators have to be vigilant, (they) all want to promote business," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Subbarao was among a group of panelists who were taking part in the 4th OMFIF Asean debate, co-organised with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), an event preceding this week's 4th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting.

The collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers 10 years ago set off the global financial crisis and he noted the regulator's part in allowing subprime mortgage derivative products. Lehman was the biggest underwriter of mortgage-backed securities which had been seen as innovative hedging products.

When the US government refused to rescue Lehman Brothers, the subprime mortgage crisis in the US soon spread to become a global financial crisis and the price is still being paid today, he said.

The difficulties regulators faced is to know where the risks lie because financial markets are borderless.

Mr Subbarao said if the MAS suppresses or tightens the regulation on fintechs, these companies can go to India or Indonesia and "if there's a bust-up, it can spread to Singapore too".

"Cooperation among regulators is necessary, but regulators may fail to reach an understanding because they are carried away by short-term national interests," he said.

On cybersecurity, Mr Subbarao said it cannot be left to the private sector to police themselves but national regulators and governments have to take charge and be responsible.

There must be international cooperation and collaboration among the regulators "but to agree on common standards of cybersecurity is very difficult", he said.

Others on the panel argued for companies to act responsibly or for collective responsibility but Mr Subbarao said that Facebook's recent crisis shows the limitations of leaving it to the private sector.

Facebook is facing a firestorm on how data of 50 million Facebook users fell into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the firm which allegedly helped Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election.

At the end of the debate, Mr Subbarao's powers of persuasion were evident. 44 per cent of the audience voted to agree that failure of regulation poses the greatest risk to financial resilience, up from 25 per cent when the vote was taken before the debate.

Banking & Finance

OCBC Bank inks agreement with Bank of Shanghai to capture Belt and Road opportunities

Deutsche Bank plans board shifts as CEO's future is questioned

Societe Generale creates four new positions in Dubai

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

US dollar steady vs yen, traders wary over global trade tensions

Bond issuers target Dim Sum savings

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mfg.JPG
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening