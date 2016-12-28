You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Shanghai banks told to lend more to riskier small firms

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 21:28

26_29831807 - 04_11_2013 - LUJIAZUI FORUM.jpg
Shanghai's banking regulator has told domestic commercial banks in the commercial hub to keep up lending to small firms and increase their tolerance for bad loans, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai's banking regulator has told domestic commercial banks in the commercial hub to keep up lending to small firms and increase their tolerance for bad loans, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the country's banking regulator, has issued a notice telling banks to actively implement policies on renewing loans for small firms, according to the sources.

Chinese banks' non-performing loans are already at nearly two per cent, the highest since the global financial crisis in 2009, according to the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The sources, who declined to be identified, said banks must refrain from raising the threshold for small firms when they ask for renewing loans, and should increase their tolerance for bad loans.

Banks needed to establish systems to check credit made to small businesses on a annual basis and conduct investigations into firms before renewing their loans, the sources said.

Officials at the banking regulator in Shanghai were not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening