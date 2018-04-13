You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore favours 'organic' policy in move toward open banking

MAS official says it wants lenders to share data with fintech, other non-bank firms, but won't force the issue
Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

SINGAPORE wants its lenders to share data with financial technology and other non-bank firms, but doesn't plan to force the issue, according to a central bank official.

The transition towards "open banking" can be more successful if it takes place without the regulator mandating action, said David Hardoon, chief data officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. "You can come and say 'thou shall do it' but then nothing happens effectively," he said in a Wednesday interview.

MAS' policy differs from the approach taken in Europe and Japan, where regulators have set deadlines for banks to give access to their client data to rivals and to fintech firms.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Europe, banks have until 2019 to comply with the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which obliges them to share client account data.

Singapore's banks already see the advantages of open banking and are taking action to share their data, Mr Hardoon said. "The point being, we are heading there in an organic fashion. I believe the open banking approach is a good thing and definitely can benefit Singapore."

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's largest bank, launched a platform in November which allows third-party developers to access 155 of its application programming interfaces for functions such as real-time payments.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, which introduced its API platform in May 2016, has announced a data-sharing partnership with telecom-services provider StarHub that allows cross-selling to their respective customers.

MAS plans to come up with guidelines for ethical usage of data analytics and artificial intelligence that could work with both regulated and unregulated industry participants, Mr Hardoon said.

Banks and fintech firms need to not just focus on getting the initial permission for data use, but also to understand how to use that data once they have the permission, he said.

The importance of safeguarding customer data has been highlighted by the leak from Facebook of information from as many as 87 million users, siphoned to Cambridge Analytica, a British firm with ties to the 2016 campaign of US President Donald Trump.

One of the key takeaways from Facebook is it further reinforces the point that this is a "very new area", Mr Hardoon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Companies and regulators are "still figuring it out" and along the way, mistakes happen, which underlines the need for regulators to be proactive in guarding against them, he said. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_MRAHS13_3393760.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_YOTULIP13_3393780.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Real Estate

Yanlord, MCL bag Tulip Garden for S$907m, 20% above reserve price

BT_20180413_SHANGHAI_3393795.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Greater trade war danger is souring of Sino-US ties: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening