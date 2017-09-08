Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

The Singapore dollar rose to more than a year's high overnight after fresh weakness in the US currency.

The Singdollar closed at 1.3440 to the US dollar on Thursday, up 0.6 per cent from the previous day and the highest it's been since Aug 18, 2016. To date this year, the Singapore currency has gained 7 per cent on the greenback.

