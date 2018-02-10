You are here
Single premiums boost Singapore insurance growth for Q4
LIA working with firms to create standardised claim forms for all companies
Singapore
WITH the life insurance industry in Singapore growing in all aspects in the fourth quarter last year, the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA Singapore) is looking into bringing member companies together to create one seamless platform for policy holders to submit claims
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg