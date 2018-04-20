You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

S'pore's wealthy expect to live to 100, but worry if wealth will last

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 8:06 PM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

CLOSE to half of Singapore's millionaires expect to live to 100, and this is driving significant changes to their spending, investing and legacy behaviour, a study by UBS has found.

UBS Investor Watch Research has found that 46 per cent of those polled in Singapore expect to live to 100, compared to 53 per cent globally.

The expectation of a long life is creating anxiety, however, as 42 per cent worry that their wealth will not support them till age 100. Of these, 66 per cent worry about the rising costs of healthcare, and 63 per cent worry about whether they can afford their current lifestyle in retirement.

In Asia, 45 per cent worry about their wealth lasting till 100, compared to 21 per cent in Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investment behaviour is expected to shift as 45 per cent plan to adjust their long-term financial plans and 46 per cent their spending patterns.

The research surveyed 5,000 millionaires in 10 markets, with at least US$1 million in investable assets (excluding property). The markets included Germany, Hong Kong, the US and UAE. In Singapore, 400 individuals were polled between December 2017 and April 2018.

Singapore's average life expectancy, based on World Health Organisation data last year, was 83.1 years, compared to 83.4 in Switzerland and 83.7 years in Japan.

Hartmut Issel, UBS head of Asia-Pacific equities and credit (chief investment office), said: "It is heartening to note that many Singaporeans already have a financial plan in place, and are adjusting their investment portfolios in preparation for a longer lifespan. We recommend that investors start wealth planning early, and ensure they have a well-diversified investment portfolio."

The silver lining is that almost 80 per cent have a financial plan in place. "If 80 per cent see the need to plan for the long term, it tells us that 20 per cent don't hold that view strongly. We need to reach that 20 per cent as well to have a discussion on life expectancy. You need to think about how you invest and put a plan in place."

Banking & Finance

Greece needs post-bailout arrangement to help reforms: EU

UOB names Wee Cho Yaw's son Ee Lim as non-independent, non-executive director

Hong Kong's HK$51.3b intervention mops up 30% of cash

US dollar supported as US yields rise to 1-month highs

Australia warns banks to restore trust as scandal inquiry continues

Indonesian bank to offer public shares in its Islamic finance arm

Editor's Choice

hengQ1I9931.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Room for foreign manpower policy review in longer term: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH had to be quick and bold to land Fortis

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Uphill task to boost workplace diversity, inclusion

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
4 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
5 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble axes accept-or-no-shares part of restructuring plan; director candidates face Goldilocks hurdle

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH offers to invest 40b rupees in Fortis for equity

Photo_Sembawang Shopping Centre.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening