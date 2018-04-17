You are here
Stay inclusive amid tech changes, MAS tells banks
Financial institutions and fintechs should not overlook basic banking access for underserved communities
BANKS and fintech businesses must make sure that underserved communities are not left behind as the finance industry changes with technology, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee said.
Mr Ong was speaking at
