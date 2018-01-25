You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sujoy Ghosh joins Citi from Allianz as new regional head of insurance for Asia Pacific and EMEA

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 1:22 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

US banking giant Citi has appointed industry veteran Sujoy Ghosh as its regional head of insurance for the Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with effect from next month.

Prior to joining Citi, Mr Ghosh was the regional head of bancassurance for Allianz in the Asia Pacific, responsible for setting up and managing all commercial and strategic partnerships across life and general insurance.

His new role falls within Citi's consumer banking business and Mr Ghosh will report to Gonzalo Luchetti, head of Asia Pacific and EMEA retail banking.

Mr Ghosh will oversee the bank's overall insurance business in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions including responsibility for all sales, products, marketing and distribution, both physical and digital. He will work closely with Citi's cards and loans team to develop and grow the bank's insurance business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Ghosh will also lead the bank's long-term strategic relationship with AIA, which has had a bancassurance agreement with Citi since 2013.

Citi said its insurance sector is important as the bank's expansion in this business, at double digits annually since 2013, has helped support its recent growth.

"Citi has the ambition to capture a greater share of this important and growing market as more of our clients look to protect their futures and what is important to them," said Mr Luchetti. "I am confident with Sujoy's experience and leadership and our market leading partnerships, Citi can further help our clients bridge their protection gap."

Before Allianz, Mr Ghosh served at ING in a variety of sales and insurance distribution roles including chief sales officer in Turkey, regional bancassurance head for Europe & Central and Eastern Europe, head of bancassurance for Asia Pacific, and regional head of sales training Asia Pacific. He has also worked at ABN AMRO and TATA-AIG Life.

Banking & Finance

White House seen declaring open season on US dollar at Davos

Europe's Brexit serenade failing to lure many London bankers

UBS chairman Weber sees 'massive' potential drop in Bitcoin

China's HNA considers IPO for cargo handler Swissport: sources

China's HNA Group says wins compliance clearances from JPMorgan, UBS, among others

MAS slaps 8-year ban on former AIA agent for cheating widowed factory worker

Editor's Choice

file6wyt16cy306durf92ii.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport posts milestone year with 62.2 million passengers in 2017

file6vc7wkomq5y156me3cmi.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation turns positive in 2017; economists divided over pace of recovery this year

BT_20180124_IMAS24_3277367.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Executive Money

Risk-on in 2018, but some notes of caution

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
3 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
4 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually till 2020

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

20180122_153721.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business

Jan 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening