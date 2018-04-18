You are here

Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 11:34 AM
THE top three finance and accounting positions in demand by Singapore employers this year are: financial planning and analysis managers, who can expect to earn a median salary of S$115,000; finance managers, with a salary of S$110,000; and tax managers, at S$130,000.

This was the finding of a survey by recruitment consultancy Robert Half, released on Wednesday.

Its 2018 Robert Half Salary Guide also found that 99 per cent of the 75 chief financial officers in Singapore it polled plan to raise salaries for a quarter of their finance staff on average, with the average salary increase expected to be 7 per cent.

"100 per cent of Singaporean CFOs say it is challenging to find qualified finance and accounting professionals, with many planning to award above-average salary increases to their top finance employees this year," said Robert Half.

In a separate survey of jobseekers, the firm found that work-life balance, financial rewards and career development to be the main reasons for Singapore officer workers to change jobs.

The study of 500 jobseekers found 25 per cent willing to leave their current organisation for better work-life balance, 24 per cent for financial rewards and 23 per cent for career development.

Said Robert Half Singapore managing director Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard: "Salary remains a significant part of a remuneration package in Singapore and companies realise that they have to offer above-average salary packages to secure high-calibre professionals.

"However, there's been a steady shift of preferences from jobseekers who are looking for more work-life balance, and even prioritise non-financial incentives other than just a higher salary."

