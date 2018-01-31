You are here

Swiss Re opens Asia HQ in Singapore; GIC adviser Lim Siong Guan chairs new regional board

Wed, Jan 31, 2018 - 9:21 AM
The board of directors of the new entity Swiss Re Asia is chaired by Lim Siong Guan, former group president of GIC, and now advisor to the GIC group executive committee.
PHOTO: GIC

INSURANCE group Swiss Re announced on Wednesday the launch of its regional headquarters in Singapore, as well as the appointment of a new regional board of directors.

The board of directors of the new entity Swiss Re Asia is chaired by Lim Siong Guan, former group president of GIC, and now adviser to the GIC group executive committee.

Said Mr Lim: "As the world becomes more interconnected, the nature of risks develops: geopolitical uncertainty, growing environmental concerns, ageing populations and new health challenges become significant issues to be addressed in this region. We look forward to working with our clients and partners here to tackle these challenges and make Asia's societies more resilient."

Swiss Re has eight offices and 1,900 staff throughout the Asian region. The launch of Swiss Re Asia also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Swiss Re's Singapore office opening in 1968.

Additional external directors to the Swiss Re Asia board include Masaaki Shirakawa, Professor at Aoyama Gakuin University and former Governor of the Bank of Japan; Deanna Ong Aun Nee, chief people officer and managing director at GIC; Raymond Ch'ien, chairman of Hang Seng Bank, member of the board of directors of Swiss Re; and Urs Buchmann, vice-chairman, Greater China at Credit Suisse AG Hong Kong Branch.

The regional board also comprises five members of Swiss Re's group executive committee.

