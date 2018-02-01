You are here

Taiwan appoints deputy Yang Chin-Long as new central bank governor

Thu, Feb 01, 2018 - 12:51 PM

Taiwan central bank deputy governor Yang Chin-long is to succeed governor Perng Fai-nan, signalling continuity in monetary policy.
Mr Yang, 64, will replace Mr Perng, one of the world's longest-serving central bank governors, cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said at a briefing in Taipei on Thursday.

Selecting Mr Yang, a top lieutenant to Mr Perng who joined the central bank in 1989, signals policymakers are aiming for consistency and stability.

BLOOMBERG

