You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK foreign bankers heading home ahead of Brexit

Global banks have begun the process of moving some UK-based operations to new or expanded trading hubs inside the EU
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50

London

TIRED from months of wondering whether their jobs will be moved or cut, foreign employees at some of London's biggest banks are taking the initiative and asking to be moved back home, according to people with knowledge of the requests.

Staff at Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening