You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as post-Fed meeting glow fades

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 6:06 AM

[NEW YORK] The US dollar weakened against a basket of currencies on Thursday, pulling back from a more than two-week peak as bets stoked by the Federal Reserve signalling it may raise interest rates in December abated.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.29 per cent at 92.238.

"It's sort of interesting when you think about how hawkish the Fed was yesterday. It is just telling in terms of where the sentiment is for the US dollar," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

After concluding a closely watched two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected but signalled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year, despite a recent bout of low inflation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US central bank also said it would start to reduce its US$4.2 trillion worth of bond holdings that ballooned through three rounds of quantitative easing.

"Yes, the Fed has just told us they are going to continue tightening policy, but the likes of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada and even the Bank of England now have also told us that they are going to start normalising policy," said Mr Nelson.

"It's clearly a contrast to where we were a year or two ago when the Fed was the only game in town."

On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said monetary policy is not an appropriate tool to address financial imbalances but offered no fresh insight on the central bank's asset purchase programme.

"Anything he says that doesn't sound dovish, the market will take it as hawkish," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of currency strategy at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management in Boston.

The euro was up 0.35 per cent at US$1.1933.

Sterling firmed against the US dollar, with traders hopeful that a much-anticipated speech from Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday would signal she wants a "soft" exit for Britain from the European Union.

Norway's crown rose against the US dollar and euro after the country's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 0.50 per cent, but said a rise was likely to come earlier than previously expected, albeit still more than a year away.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Managers of US$3t buy greenback after 6-mth slide

AIA buys Commonwealth Bank's life unit for A$3.8b

Vanguard warns of 5-8% equity returns a year for next decade; 2-3% for bonds

S&P cuts China's credit rating, citing increasing economic, financial risks

Asian stocks mixed, yen falls as Fed, BOJ decide

Tencent enters old-school finance with stake in China's CICC

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

BT_20170922_SEPT23_3097854.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Life & Culture

A revolutionary weekend with BT

BT_20170922_APPLE_3097846.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Technology

iPhone 8 goes on sale amid eXpectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening