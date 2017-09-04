You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yen gains after North Korea nuclear test

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 07:55

[TOKYO] The yen gained against the US dollar and other currencies in early Asian trade on Monday in a knee-jerk reaction after North Korea had conducted its most powerful nuclear test the day before.

The US dollar fell to as low as 109.22 yen in early trade and last stood at 109.90 yen, still down 0.4 per cent from late US levels on Friday.

The euro also fell 0.3 per cent to 130.46 yen, having fallen to 129.65 earlier.

The yen almost always gains when investors try to reduce exposure to risk assets because the currency is often used as a funding currency to buy riskier, and higher-yielding assets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan is also the world's largest net creditor nation and at times of uncertainty, traders assume Japanese repatriation from foreign countries will outweigh foreign investors selling of Japanese assets.

Thus the yen has behaved as a safe-haven currency despite Japan's proximity to North Korea.

Following the latest nuclear test, which Pyongyang said was a hydrogen bomb, US President Donald Trump refused to rule out military action and threatened to cut off trade with any country doing business with Pyongyang.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Mr Trump asked to be briefed on all available military options.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong banks checked on loans to HNA, Wanda, Daily says

Heads roll on board of Australia's CBA amid money-laundering scandal

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks to grab bigger share of derivatives business

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for US$1.8b in European expansion

Otkritie bank's bailout likely to be biggest in Russia's history

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening