You are here

Home > Brunch

It takes a village

It's time Singapore takes a closer look at the retirement village model.
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
COVER DESIGN: HYRIE RAHMAT

BT_20171125_INSIDECOVERAGAI_3193798.jpg
The silver club: With rising expectations and growing numbers of elderly in Singapore, the nursing home model and family care options may not fit the wants and needs of tomorrow's ageing generation.
COVER DESIGN: HYRIE RAHMAT

SIXTY eight-year-old Sarah Ambika has been labelled an "elitist" for saying she cannot "relate to the uncles and aunties" who gather at her neighbourhood community centre. The word "snooty" also pops up in people's minds when she admits to not being able to "share their interests".

As

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

2017-11-24T173221Z_1790256433_RC1C4A1AA440_RTRMADP_3_SPAIN-RETAIL-BLACK-FRIDAY.JPG
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

US online sales surge as shoppers throng stores on Thanksgiving night

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening