You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

8Telecom narrows FY2017 net loss to S$1.5m on higher revenue from subsidiary

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 9:48 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed 8Telecom International Holdings managed to narrow its full-year net loss to S$1.5 million for fiscal year 2017, from a net loss of S$27.3 million in the year-ago period. This came on the back of higher revenue from its subsidiary, Arete M.

Loss per share stood at 1.91 Singapore cents, from a loss per share of 27.03 Singapore cents last year.

No dividend has been declared for the current financial period, unchanged from the preceding year.

For FY2017, the group's revenue surged to S$727,000 from S$11,000 in FY2016. This was mainly attributed to more projects being secured by subsidiary Arete M, a home-grown infocomm services company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While selling expenses decreased by 67 per cent to S$57,000 during the year, administrative expenses surged by 79 per cent to S$2.42 million.

This was due to the business expansion of Arete M, and the group's exploration of new business opportunities including investing in a new office, hiring more staff and engaging more professionals for advice, 8Telecom said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday.

As at Dec 31, total assets stood at S$2.77 million, while total liabilities amounted to S$7.04 million. Total liabilities rose 78 per cent from last year, mainly due to loans took on by Arete M during the financial year, the group said.

Going forward, while 8Telecom remains committed to assist Arete M in securing sufficient capital to support its future growth, it has also been exploring new businesses to increase its revenue streams.

"In the event that the company continues to be unable to secure new financing to support Arete M's growth plan so that it becomes profitable, the board may consider disposing Arete M," the group said.

On March 8, the firm entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Letu Investments and New Pacific Trading to acquire 51 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of China Commodity Market and China Commodity Shopping Centre.

As the proposed acquisition represents a diversification from its telecomm infrastructure solutions business into the retail business, the board intends to seek the approval of shareholders at a special general meeting to be convened.

Shares in 8Telecom last traded at 8.3 Singapore cents apiece on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day's close.

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening