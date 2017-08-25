After durians, what next for Serial System?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SERIAL System, the largest electronics component distributor listed on the Singapore Exchange, earlier this week made the very unusual move of investing in a Malaysian durian business, involving a total sum of about S$1.915 million.
Electronics and durians are as different as cheese and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal