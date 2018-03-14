Alliance Mineral, Tawana Resources start lithium production at Australia mine

LITHIUM production at the Bald Hill Lithium and Tantalum Mine in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia - which is owned through a 50:50 joint venture between Alliance Mineral Assets and Tawana Resources - has commenced, the mining companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The spodumene (lithium) production commenced following the commissioning of a newly constructed dense media separation circuit, which will be ramped up to full production run rate over several months, Alliance Mineral said.

Alliance Mineral and Tawana are still working on the completion of stage 2 of the lithium fines circuit design and the recommissioning of the tantalum circuits.

On Tuesday, Alliance Mineral announced it has terminated the services of its CEO Tjandra Adi Pramoko and his wife Simone Suen Sze Man, who serves as executive director of the company, saying it has "lost confidence" in the abilities of both persons in continuing their duties, and has given notices of termination to both Mr Tjandra and Ms Suen.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Mr Tjandra has ceased to act as its CEO, and Ms Suen has ceased to act as its executive director, with effect from March 1.

The pair are on gardening leave.

On March 1, Alliance Mineral asked for a trading halt on its shares; subsequently on March 6, it requested a trading suspension, pending this announcement. It requested on Tuesday that its shares be allowed to resume trading.

Alliance Mineral shares last traded at S$0.36.