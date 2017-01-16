You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Allianz Global Investors ponders 'all-China' products

Liquidity might flow from property market to stock market, says senior executive
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20170116_HXALLIANZ13_2691580.jpg
Senior executives of Allianz Global Investors sharing their insights during its Asia Media Day. (From left) Desmond Ng, Raymond Chan, Andreas Utermann, Neil Dwane and David Tan.

Hong Kong

WITH potential for China to become an asset class in its own right, fund manager Allianz Global Investors (AGI) is developing products for investors to focus on the space.

The Business Times understands the firm is mulling over "all-China" or "one-China" funds, perhaps

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening