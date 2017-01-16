You are here
Allianz Global Investors ponders 'all-China' products
Liquidity might flow from property market to stock market, says senior executive
Hong Kong
WITH potential for China to become an asset class in its own right, fund manager Allianz Global Investors (AGI) is developing products for investors to focus on the space.
The Business Times understands the firm is mulling over "all-China" or "one-China" funds, perhaps
