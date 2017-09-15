Amid cashless drive, no need to be shrill over shillings

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
AS A growing child, this reporter's mother would sometimes go hungry in school for two days in a row - for a taste of Coca-Cola that week.
Back in the day, a bottle of Coke would cost 30 cents, but she would get only five cents a day for pocket money. Her stoic solution was to starve for
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal