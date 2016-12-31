You are here
Analysts see a brighter year ahead after flat 2016
They expect the benchmark Straits Times Index to end 2017 between 3,000 and 3,140 points
Singapore
IN THE end, 2016 turned out to be a year of sound and fury, signifying nothing - at least on the surface.
After trading ended on Dec 30, 2016, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed the year at 2,880.76 points, almost unchanged from the end-2015 close of 2,882.73
