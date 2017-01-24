You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
COMMENTARY

Anti-speculation property measures have their side effects

It may be wise to study how developers' creative ways to sidestep paying QC and ABSD penalties hurt the wider economy
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

40995594 - 30_12_2016 - pixgeneric.jpg
Qualifying certificate (QC) rules have generally been effective in curtailing property speculation, but pressured developers, using innovative ways to escape the harsh penalties, raise the question of whether the policy's efficacy outweighs some of its unintended consequences.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

QUALIFYING certificate (QC) rules have generally been effective in curtailing property speculation, but pressured developers, using innovative ways to escape the harsh penalties, raise the question of whether the policy's efficacy outweighs some of its unintended consequences.

QC rules

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening