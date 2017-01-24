You are here
COMMENTARY
Anti-speculation property measures have their side effects
It may be wise to study how developers' creative ways to sidestep paying QC and ABSD penalties hurt the wider economy
QUALIFYING certificate (QC) rules have generally been effective in curtailing property speculation, but pressured developers, using innovative ways to escape the harsh penalties, raise the question of whether the policy's efficacy outweighs some of its unintended consequences.
QC rules
