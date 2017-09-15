AOD unaffected by Seadrill's bankruptcy

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
IT is business is as usual for Asia Offshore Drilling Limited (AOD). Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited announced that AOD, which it co-owns with Seadrill, will be largely unaffected by Seadrill's bankruptcy or Chapter 11 filing.
On Thursday, mainboard-listed Mermaid
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal