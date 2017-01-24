You are here

Ascendas Reit's DPU for Q3 FY2017 rises to 3.993 Singapore cents

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
ASCENDAS Reit on Tuesday posted a year-on-year rise of 0.047 Singapore cent in distribution per unit (DPU) to 3.993 Singapore cents for the three months ended Dec 31, 2016.
This is despite an increase in the number of units in issue, said Ascendas Funds Management, the Reit manager, in a release after market closed on Tuesday.

Gross revenue in Q3 FY2017 rose 7.6 per cent to S$208.6 million, mainly attributable to contributions from the acquisition of its Australian portfolio and ONE@Changi City. This was partially offset by the divestment of Four Acres Singapore, Ascendas Z-Link and A-Reit City @ Jinqiao.

Net property income was 9 per cent higher at S$155 million.

The Reit's counter fell one Singapore cent on Tuesday to close at S$2.400 before the announcement.

