You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott expands to South America with two franchise properties in Brazil

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 07:56
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Lee Chee Koon.jpg
Lee Chee Koon, Ascott's chief executive officer, said: "We see strong potential to scale up Ascott's presence in Brazil given its status as the powerhouse of South America, accounting for close to half of the region's foreign direct investments. This signifies great opportunities for serviced residences as the region continues to attract corporations and business travellers.
PHOTO: THE ASCOTT LIMITED

The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, has set its sights to expand in South America with franchise agreements for its first two serviced residences in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sao Paulo real estate company Vitacon will franchise and operate the 92-unit Citadines VN Jardins Sao Paulo and 122-unit Citadines VN Faria Lima Sao Paulo. The two serviced residences are scheduled to open in the last quarter of this year and 2020 respectively.

Ascott and Vitacon have also signed an agreement with an intent to establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines branded units in Sao Paulo.

Lee Chee Koon, Ascott's chief executive officer, said: "We see strong potential to scale up Ascott's presence in Brazil given its status as the powerhouse of South America, accounting for close to half of the region's foreign direct investments. This signifies great opportunities for serviced residences as the region continues to attract corporations and business travellers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Anchoring ourselves in Brazil's largest city, we will seek to expand our footprint to other major cities including the capital of Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. We will also explore opportunities in new markets such as Argentina, Chile and Mexico. In the next five years, Ascott aims to achieve 10,000 units in South America."

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening