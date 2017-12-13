You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asia-Pacific to remain most active region for new IPOs as Singapore retains hub status: EY

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:42 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE Asia-Pacific will remain the world's most active region for new listings in 2018, with Singapore retaining its status as a hub for Asean companies, EY said in a global report on initial public offerings (IPOs).

A total of 1,624 IPOs were registered in the year to date with US$188.8b raised, an increase of 49 per cent by number of deals and 40 per cent by proceeds compared to 2016, making it the most active year for new listings since 2007.

The number of deals in the Asia-Pacific region rose 44 per cent to 935 listings, although proceeds raised was largely flat, growing by just 0.2 per cent to US$73.2 billion.

In South-east Asia, proceeds grew 76 per cent to US$9.9 billion, largely driven by Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In terms of proceeds, the US$3.3 billion raised in Singapore - double the amount raised in 2016 - made the financial hub the most active IPO market in South-east Asia; Singapore ranked fifth in the Asia-Pacific by proceeds.

Homegrown NetLink NBN Trust's July listing played a large part in Singapore's ranking in 2017. The company's US$1.7 billion deal was the largest IPO in Asia-Pacific in the third quarter of 2017, and the second-largest globally at the time.

Investors are anticipating a very active 2018 globally for IPOs as markets return to their pre-crisis levels, EY said.

Martin Steinbach, EY Global and EY EMEIA IPO leader, said that 2018 would be an "exceptional" year for IPOs.

"The stronger-than-expected turnaround in economic activity in the eurozone has boosted expectations for global economic growth. All the major engines of growth in the global economy are now synchronised in an upward trajectory for the first time since the end of the global financial crisis," he said.

Asean real estate, consumer and technology companies will help to drive an increase in the number of IPOs globally in 2018, EY said.

Asia-Pacific will remain the world's most active region for new listings next year, said EY, citing strong economic growth in several countries, buoyant investor confidence, rising equity markets and a robust pipeline of companies ready to list.

Average IPO size will overall remain relatively low in 2018 compared with the historical average, but will see an increasing number of entrepreneurial businesses seeking public offerings, particularly in the technology sector, according to EY.

Ringo Choi, EY Asia-Pacific IPO leader, said the rapid growth in Asia Pacific's IPO numbers cemented the region as the world's most active for new listings.

"There was a thriving market in small-cap IPOs as far afield as mainland China, Japan and Australia. We expect to see this trend continuing into 2018, with IPOs expected to rise in Hong Kong, Japan and the Asean region," he added.

While Singapore is expected to remain a hub in Asean, Hong Kong is offering keen competition. Among Hong Kong's 149 public offerings in 2017, which raked in US$15.6 billion, 16 were Singapore-domiciled companies.

The Hong Kong stock exchange's strong progress in attracting small- and medium-sized companies is likely to continue on the back of high valuations and strong regional economic growth, EY said.

"In particular, it is showing success in turning itself into a listing hub for technology and other 'new economy' firms," EY said.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Noble is said to seek debt-for-equity deal as shares surge

Hot stock: Midas jumps on company's reassurance over outlook

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Vibropower, Ley Choon, Jubilee Industries, Datapulse

Midas: no official news from China on slowdown on infrastructure spend

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

ThaiBev confirms unit's interest in Vietnam's Sabeco, but no formal bid yet

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening