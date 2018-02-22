You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asia's the silver lining in Allianz's 2017 results

Asia operating profit up 22% on 24% revenue jump, outpacing firm's global performance
Thu, Feb 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20180222_ABALLIANZ22_3319906.jpg
Mr Sartorel says Allianz's Asia performance made "substantial progress", on the back of stronger sales and cost control in China, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Singapore

ALLIANZ on Wednesday announced a solid set of results for its performance in Asia for the year ended Dec 31, 2017.

Earnings were up in both its life and health, and property and casualty insurance segments. Operating profit jumped 22 per cent to 273 million euros (S$444

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_220218_1.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Banks & developers eye imported services GST

BT_20180222_JLNETFLIX22_3320045.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: GST walls for e-commerce without borders

BP_Sembcorp Marine_220218_2.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q4 slips into the red on lower business volume

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Impact of buyer's stamp duty hike to be felt most for big-ticket purchases
2 Singapore Budget 2018: S$700m bonus; delayed pain for long-term gain
3 Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes
4 Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore unveils targeted budget for sustainable growth
5 Govt cannot comment on investigations by CPIB but Keppel's board will be held to account: Indranee
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ST file marine offshore.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aims for 1,500 new jobs, S$5.8b value-add in revamp of marine and offshore engineering industry

ST file marine offshore.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore moves up 1 spot, claims 6th place among least corrupt countries

20180222_100603.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

SBF to lead Singapore companies taking part in first China International Import Expo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening