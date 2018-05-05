You are here
ASL Marine issues profit warning for Q3
Fri, May 04, 2018 - 10:38 PM
MARINE firm ASL Marine Holdings is expecting to report a net loss for the third quarter and nine months of the 2018 financial year.
The expected loss in the third quarter is mainly due to weak contribution from the shipbuilding segment, it said.
The group is due to announce its earnings on May 15.
