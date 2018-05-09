You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AusGroup to seek consent from holders of S$110m of 8.45% notes due October 2018

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 10:58 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

AUSGROUP plans to launch a consent solicitation exercise for its S$110 million of 8.45 per cent notes due October 2018, and will conduct a first informal meeting with noteholders on May 16, the construction engineering company announced on Wednesday.

The informal meeting will be conducted together with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), the investor advocacy group also known as SIAS.

The notes, which were issued in 2014 under a S$350 million multicurrency programme, originally bore a coupon of 7.45 per cent with a maturity in 2016. Following a consent solicitation exercise in 2016, noteholders agreed to extend the maturity of the bonds to 2018 while stepping up the coupon. The coupon was increased to 7.95 per cent from October 2016 to 2017, and to the current 8.45 per cent after October 2017.

For the six months ended December 2017, AusGroup had a net profit of A$7.3 million (S$7.3 million). Current assets as at end-2017 stood at A$168.9 million, including A$33.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities were worth A$231 million at the time. The group generated positive cash flow of A$10.3 million during the last six months of 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AusGroup shares traded at 4.9 Singapore cents as at 10.42am on Wednesday, up 2.1 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

Miyoshi affiliate Core Power bags two electric car contracts

CapitaLand co-develops kindergarten with local community in Vietnam

HLH's Q1 profit flat at S$4.15m despite revenue surge

Darco Water Technologies chief executive relinquishes chairmanship; board reshuffles

Stocks to watch: Ezion, F&N, Centurion, Perennial, Raffles United

Ezion warns of Q1 net loss, but says operating cashflow still positive

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening